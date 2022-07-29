Body-Cam Footage Showing DC Police Use Of Force Released Amid Investigation

Body-cam footage has been released as a part of an ongoing investigation into a DC officer's use of force.

On June 29, an officer, who had just witnessed what looked like a drug transaction, chased after a man on foot and struggled with him to the ground, according to Metropolitan Police.

Officers attempted to handcuff the man as he lay on his stomach and repeatedly asked him to spit out whatever drugs he hid in his mouth, according to the department's footage.

The body-cam footage of the present officers was reviewed in an internal affairs investigation, in which the department discovered that one officer had his knee and elbow across the suspect's neck, police said.

The investigation into this use of force continues, as the Metropolitan Police Department prohibits the use of a neck restraint, officials said.

