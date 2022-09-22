Armed Robbers In DC At Large After Stealing Cash, Fleeing In White Vehicle, Police Say

Recognize them or this vehicle?

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department are seeking the public's assistance in identifying and locating suspects who are wanted for an alleged armed robbery.

At approximately 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, police said that suspects approached their victim in a convenience store in the 5200 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue in Northeast DC.

Brandishing handguns, the suspects demanded money, to which a store clerk complied. The suspects then fled in a white SUV (pictured above).

Anyone with information regarding the suspects or the armed robbery has been asked to contact detectives in the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District by calling (202) 727-9099 or by texting the agency's tip line at 50411 with the tip.

