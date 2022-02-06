Contact Us
Annandale Driver Charged For Ramming Into Group Of Pedestrians, Killing One: Police

David Cifarelli
A female driver has been charged in connection with a pedestrian-involved collision that took the life of an 83-year-old woman, authorities said. 

Detectives determined Joana Konadu, 41, of Annandale, barreled into a group of people who were standing in the parking lot at 7263 Maple Place on Friday, May 20, Fairfax County police said.

The incident took the life of Eileen Garnett and sent three other people to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Konadu has since been charged with Reckless Driving: Failure to Keep Vehicle Under Control, police said. She was issued a summons and released on recognizance.

