Aerial Footage Captures Police Pursuit That Crossed State Lines From Maryland Into Virginia

A driver was taken into custody following a pursuit that began in Montgomery County, MD and ended in Fairfax County, VA on the Fourth of July, authorities said.

Footage of the incident was shared to Twitter by Spencer Deese.

The Honda Civic, coming from Germantown, was heading south on I-495 when troopers were alerted around 9:40 a.m.

Virginia state troopers positioned themselves on I-495 near the American Legion Bridge in an effort to safely intercept the suspect vehicle as it crossed state lines.

Once the Civic passed into Virginia on I-495, it got onto Route 7 towards Tysons Corner and did a U-turn on Route 7 at Route 267/Dulles Toll Road. That's when a Virginia State Police trooper administered a pursuit intervention technique by making contact with the suspect vehicle.

The Honda Civic ran off the road, struck the Jersey wall, and overturned onto its roof.

The driver was taken into custody without further incident and was transported to INOVA Fairfax Hospital for treatment of minor injuries sustained when his vehicle overturned.

The incident remains under investigation and charges are pending in both Virginia and Maryland.

Both Montgomery County and Fairfax County police assisted state police.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.