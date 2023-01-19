Accused Child Abductor Busted Stealing SUV From Same Lincolnia Shopping Center, Police Say

The woman who stole a car outside a Fairfax County restaurant with a child in the backseat earlier this week has been apprehended and the stolen Honda has been recovered after she went back to the well one too many times, police announced.

Tanisha Hall, 40, has been identified as a suspect and arrested for her role in the abduction of a 6-year-old girl from the shopping center in the 6200 block of Little River Turnpike in Lincolnia after attempting a similar heist days later.

Her arrest came after she allegedly stole an SUV in a not-dissimilar fashion that officers were able to track down.

Officers from the Fairfax County Police Department were called to the area of Little River Turnpike and Southland Avenue in Annandale on Wednesday, Jan. 18 to investigate a separate incident when they were approached by a victim advising that their SUV had been stolen.

Police say that the victims left a 2012 Honda Pilot running while they went inside a restaurant, and when they came back outside, it was gone.

The SUV was stolen from the same shopping center where the child was taken on Sunday, Jan. 15, when the girl’s stepfather left his vehicle running and Hall allegedly stole it.

According to police, the victim was able to track a phone that had been left in the vehicle, which led investigators to the 80 block of South Bragg Street in Alexandria.

Officers from the Fairfax and Alexandria police departments surveilling the area saw a woman later identified as Hall exiting the SUV, and she was immediately taken into custody without incident.

While investigating Hall further, officers also located the stolen Honda from Sunday’s abduction, along with additional evidence linking her to both crimes.

At the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, Hall was charged with:

Abduction;

Two counts of grand larceny;

Credit card theft;

False identification to law enforcement;

Obstruction of justice.

She is being held pending her next court appearance.

