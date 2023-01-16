Abducted Child Reunited With Family In Linconia After Being Left Alone By Stepfather: Police

A scary scene played out in Fairfax County on Sunday night when a car thief stole a Honda that had a 5-year-old girl in the backseat, according to police.

Officers from the Fairfax County Police Department were called to the parking lot of a shopping center in the 6200 block of Little River Turnpike in Lincolnia, where there was a report of a child abduction and stolen vehicle.

According to investigators, the girl's stepfather left the car running with the child inside while he went inside a restaurant to pick up food. However, when he returned, both the 2012 gray Honda Accord and the child were missing.

Police used a helicopter and officers from throughout the county to search for the car and child, even going so far as to begin the process of launching an Amber Alert, while a lookout for the vehicle was provided to surrounding jurisdictions.

Less than an hour after the initial call, shortly before 7:20 p.m. on Sunday night, members of the Metropolitan Police Department were called to the area of 13th Street and E Street in Northwest, DC, where the child was located by a pair of Good Samaritans who called the authorities.

Fire and Rescue personnel were able to ensure the child was unharmed, and the Metropolitan Police Department was able to reunite the child with her parents.

The Honda still has not been located.

Investigators say that the gray Honda Accord has Maryland plates with the tag “94667CJ.” It has a black hood with damage to both the back and front ends of the vehicle.

The suspect has been described only as being an African American man with dark, curly hair.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect, incident, or stolen Honda, has been asked to contact the Major Crimes Bureau at the Fairfax County Police Department by calling (703) 246-7800 or Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

