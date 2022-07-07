Contact Us
Breaking News: Man Shot Dead By Fairfax County Officer: Police (DEVELOPING)
56-Year-Old Woman Dies In Alexandria Hit-And-Run Crash: Police

Josh Lanier
Josh Lanier
Photo Credit: Google Maps

A hit-and-run driver killed a 56-year-old Alexandria woman as she crossed a street in Fairfax County on Wednesday night, July 6, authorities said. 

Doris Anita McPhail was hit as she walked in the 5600 block of Richmond Highway near Huntington Avenue around 10:30 p.m., Fairfax County police said. Paramedics rushed her to a hospital, but she died of her injuries early Thursday morning. 

Investigators said McPhail was crossing the road outside a crosswalk in a poorly lit area when a 2007 Toyota Camry slammed into her and sped away. The driver called 911 to report the crash, but they did not stop to help McPhail, Fairfax County police said. 

Officials did not release the driver's name. Investigators will turn over the case to the Commonwealth attorney, who will determine if charges are warranted, police said. 

Police said they do not believe alcohol or speed were factors in the wreck.  

