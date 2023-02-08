$500K Worth Of Drugs Seized By Fairfax County Police Investigators During Stop: Officials

More than $500,000 worth of drugs brought into Fairfax County from out of state is off the streets after detectives made a massive bust overnight.
On Tuesday, Feb. 7, investigators from the Fairfax County Police Department were advised that a 28-year-old man was transporting drugs into the county from a different state.
Detectives were able to track down the suspected drug runner on Tuesday night, and conducted a traffic stop, during which they found:
- 63 pounds of marijuana;
- 1,000 tins of multiple THC gummies;
- 270 small jars of THC wax (2.5 grams each);
- 800 additional grams of THC wax;
- 500 THC vape cartridges/pens;
- 300 THC-infused drinks inside the vehicle.
Following his arrest, a search warrant was executed at his home in Huntington, where detectives seized
- 13 pounds of marijuana flower;
- 800 tins of THC gummies;
- a pound of Psilocybin;
- 50 jars (2.5 grams each) of wax;
- 100 THC vape cartridge;
- $60,000 in cash.
He was charged with:
- Two counts of possession with the intent to distribute marijuana;
- Transportation of marijuana into the Commonwealth of Virginia;
- Possession with the intent to distribute a Schedule I narcotic.
He is being held on a secure bond.
