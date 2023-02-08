Contact Us
Fairfax Daily Voice serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church
Return to your home site

Menu

Police & Fire

$500K Worth Of Drugs Seized By Fairfax County Police Investigators During Stop: Officials

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
The seized narcotics and cash in Fairfax County. The seized narcotics and cash in Fairfax County.
The seized narcotics and cash in Fairfax County. Photo Credit: Fairfax County Police Department
The seized cash The seized cash
The seized cash Photo Credit: Fairfax County Police Department
The seized drugs The seized drugs
The seized drugs Photo Credit: Fairfax County Police Department
Seized drugs Seized drugs
Seized drugs Photo Credit: Fairfax County Police Department

More than $500,000 worth of drugs brought into Fairfax County from out of state is off the streets after detectives made a massive bust overnight.

On Tuesday, Feb. 7, investigators from the Fairfax County Police Department were advised that a 28-year-old man was transporting drugs into the county from a different state.

Detectives were able to track down the suspected drug runner on Tuesday night, and conducted a traffic stop, during which they found:

  • 63 pounds of marijuana;
  • 1,000 tins of multiple THC gummies;
  • 270 small jars of THC wax (2.5 grams each);
  • 800 additional grams of THC wax;
  • 500 THC vape cartridges/pens;
  • 300 THC-infused drinks inside the vehicle.

Following his arrest, a search warrant was executed at his home in Huntington, where detectives seized

  • 13 pounds of marijuana flower;
  • 800 tins of THC gummies;
  • a pound of Psilocybin;
  • 50 jars (2.5 grams each) of wax;
  • 100 THC vape cartridge;
  • $60,000 in cash.

He was charged with:

  • Two counts of possession with the intent to distribute marijuana;
  • Transportation of marijuana into the Commonwealth of Virginia;
  • Possession with the intent to distribute a Schedule I narcotic.

He is being held on a secure bond.

to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.