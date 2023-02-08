$500K Worth Of Drugs Seized By Fairfax County Police Investigators During Stop: Officials

More than $500,000 worth of drugs brought into Fairfax County from out of state is off the streets after detectives made a massive bust overnight.

On Tuesday, Feb. 7, investigators from the Fairfax County Police Department were advised that a 28-year-old man was transporting drugs into the county from a different state.

Detectives were able to track down the suspected drug runner on Tuesday night, and conducted a traffic stop, during which they found:

63 pounds of marijuana;

1,000 tins of multiple THC gummies;

270 small jars of THC wax (2.5 grams each);

800 additional grams of THC wax;

500 THC vape cartridges/pens;

300 THC-infused drinks inside the vehicle.

Following his arrest, a search warrant was executed at his home in Huntington, where detectives seized

13 pounds of marijuana flower;

800 tins of THC gummies;

a pound of Psilocybin;

50 jars (2.5 grams each) of wax;

100 THC vape cartridge;

$60,000 in cash.

He was charged with:

Two counts of possession with the intent to distribute marijuana;

Transportation of marijuana into the Commonwealth of Virginia;

Possession with the intent to distribute a Schedule I narcotic.

He is being held on a secure bond.

