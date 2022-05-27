$3,000 Worth Of Merchandise Reportedly Stolen From Fairfax Ulta (DEVELOPING)

Fairfax County Police were on the scene of a commercial robbery in Springfield where two suspects allegedly stole $3,000 worth of merchandise from an Ulta store, unconfirmed reports said.

The suspect threatened staff with a weapon before stealing from the store, located at 6575 Frontier Drive, unconfirmed reports said.

The suspects are described as a Black male in his 20s and a Black female wearing a blue jean jacket and grey leggings, unconfirmed reports said.

They were last seen running on foot. This is a developing story so check back for updates.

