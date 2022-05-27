Contact Us
$3,000 Worth Of Merchandise Reportedly Stolen From Fairfax Ulta (DEVELOPING)

David Cifarelli
The Ulta located at 6575 Frontier Drive in Springfield
The Ulta located at 6575 Frontier Drive in Springfield Photo Credit: Google Maps

Fairfax County Police were on the scene of a commercial robbery in Springfield where two suspects allegedly stole $3,000 worth of merchandise from an Ulta store, unconfirmed reports said. 

The suspect threatened staff with a weapon before stealing from the store, located at 6575 Frontier Drive, unconfirmed reports said.

The suspects are described as a Black male in his 20s and a Black female wearing a blue jean jacket and grey leggings, unconfirmed reports said.

They were last seen running on foot. This is a developing story so check back for updates. 

