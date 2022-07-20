Contact Us
Police & Fire

$2M Worth Of School Laptops Recovered, Three Busted In Fairfax Embezzlement Scheme: Police

AJ Goldbloom
Email me Read More Stories
Stolen Computer
Photo Credit: Pixabay

Police investigated an embezzlement incident of around 35,000 Fairfax County Public School laptops, officials said. 

On Thursday, July 14, police were investigating a local warehouse in the 6800 block of Industrial Road, which they discovered was the hub where the computers were auctioned off illegally, Fairfax County Police said. 

Fadi Atyeh, 36, was found outside the warehouse in a truck that belonged to Attyah Computer Recycling, officials said. When police conducted a traffic stop, they found stolen laptops in Atyeh's vehicle and arrested him, police said. 

Later in the day, Franque Minor II, 35, and Mario Jones, Jr., 21, who were employees of the warehouse and the public school system, were also arrested, police said. 

Police said they estimate the stolen computers are worth over $2 million and that the scheme has gone on since at least November 2020. 

Atyeh was arrested for receiving stolen property and larceny with the intent to distribute, and the two other suspects were charged with embezzlement and larceny with the intent to distribute, officials said. 

This is an ongoing investigation and police are asking anyone with information to call 703-256-8035.

