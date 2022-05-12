1 Dead In Overnight Fairfax County Car Crash: Police

One person was killed in an overnight single-car crash in Fairfax County, according to authorities.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Manchester Boulevard and Beulah Street in Franconia around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 12, Fairfax County Police said on Twitter.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. One person sustained life-threatening injuries and two others had non-life-threatening, police said.

Manchester Boulevard was closed between Beulah Street and Silver Lake Boulevard as a result. No other information was released.

