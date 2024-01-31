Pickpockets Tied To Organized Theft Crew Behind Bars Following Bust In Fairfax County: Police

New Yorkers Luz Hernandez Capera, 41, and Claudia Echavarria Osorio, 53, got greedy and are now behind bars after they were brought down coming back to Fairfax County after getting caught on camera stealing from patrons at Panera in Lorton weeks ago.

Last month, a victim reported to the Fairfax County Police Department that a wallet was pickpocketed while they were eating at Panera Bread on Lorton Market Street, and the stolen credit cards were used immediately at various locations in the area.

During the initial investigation, detectives were able to track down surveillance photos of the duo, and later that same day, the Town of Herndon Police Department reported a similar case that played out very similarly.

The second investigation led both departments to obtain a license plate number for the involved vehicle, which returned to Fairfax County over the weekend, prompting a traffic stop on Route 66, where the two were arrested.

Capera was charged with four counts of credit card theft, and Osorio was charged with eight counts of credit card theft and two counts of petit larceny.

Additional charges are pending as the department continues to work with other agencies that may be connected to the crew from Ohio, Massachusetts, and throughout the East Coast.

Both women were taken to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where both are being held on a secured bond.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.