Parking Spot Shootout: 2 Neighbors Wounded In Centreville

One man was found in his kitchen and the other in his foyer several townhouses away, both suffering from gunshot wounds, when police arrived at the scene at the 14000 block of Golden Oak Road in Centreville around 11 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26, county police said.

One 911 caller said her boyfriend had been shot near the back entrance of their home, and a second caller said a man was shot and was lying outside.

Detectives determined both men were in the parking lot arguing over a parking spot prior to the shooting. Two firearms were found at the scene.

The officers provided aid until Fairfax County Fire and Rescue personnel arrived. Both men were taken to the hospital where they remain.

Detectives are still investigating the circumstances that led up to the shooting. At this time, no charges have been filed.

