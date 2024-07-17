Pair Wanted For Church Burglaries Busted In Herndon, Police Say

Erik Zelaya Franco, 19, no fixed address, and Christian Castellanos Lopez, 23, of Reston, were identified and arrested following an investigation into multiple burglaries in recent weeks.

The two allegedly targeted:

A church twice in the 600 block of Spring Street;

A church in the 800 block of Elden Street;

A business twice in the 500 block of Florida Avenue;

A different business in the 500 block of Florida Avenue.

Police say that they were able to identify Zelaya Franco and Castellanos Lopez as suspects after receiving multiple tips when they shared surveillance photos of the two online.

Zelaya Franco was charged with four counts of burglary, grand larceny, felony destruction of property, felony possession of burglarious tools.

Castellanos Lopez was charged with three counts of grand larceny.

Investigators noted that additional charges are possibly pending. They also made note that the two are suspected in several burglaries in nearby jurisdictions.

Zelaya Franco and Castellanos Lopez are being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.

