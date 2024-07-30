Overturned Tractor-Trailer Leads To Lane Closures In Fairfax County (Developing)

An alert was issued by police at around 12:30 p.m. on July 30 advising that the southbound lanes of Nutley Street between Route 29 and Saintsbury Street in Fairlee were closed as crews cleared up the scene of a single-vehicle crash involving the truck.

As of 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday, crews were still working to clear the roadway. Motorists have been advised to seek alternate routes.

The cause of the crash has not been released by police.

