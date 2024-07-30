Overcast 78°

Overturned Tractor-Trailer Leads To Lane Closures In Fairfax County (Developing)

An overturned tractor-trailer tied up traffic in parts of Fairfax County on Tuesday afternoon when debris was spilled into the roadway.

Some lanes were closed in Fairfax County due to the overturned tractor-trailer.

 Photo Credit: Fairfax County Police
Zak Failla
An alert was issued by police at around 12:30 p.m. on July 30 advising that the southbound lanes of Nutley Street between Route 29 and Saintsbury Street in Fairlee were closed as crews cleared up the scene of a single-vehicle crash involving the truck.

As of 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday, crews were still working to clear the roadway. Motorists have been advised to seek alternate routes.

The cause of the crash has not been released by police.

