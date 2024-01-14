One Killed, Two Hospitalized In Stabbing Involving Teens In Annandale, Police Say

Officers in Annandale were called to the 4200 block of Wadsworth Court at around 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 13, where they were met by the older teen in a grassy area suffering from stab wounds.

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue personnel transported the 17-year-old to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries. The younger teen was found inside a nearby apartment and was taken to a hospital, where he was still being evaluated on Sunday afternoon.

While detectives were investigating, an 18-year-old also made his way to the hospital and was treated for injuries police believe to be related to the stabbing, which is being actively investigated.

Officials say that the incident was not domestic related, and the minors both knew each other from previous disputes. No one else is believed to have been involved in the fatal stabbing.

