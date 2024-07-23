One Hatch, Five Stores: Burglar Caught On Video Breaking Into Mount Vernon Plaza, Police Say

Gabrial Lynch, who has no fixed address, is facing a host of charges after a worker monitoring the inner office video footage spotted him in action in the 7600 block of Richmond Highway in Hybla Valley.

Members of the Fairfax County Police Department were alerted to the incident, and Lynch was caught in the shopping center with stolen items, which were taken from five stores.

According to police, Lynch was able to get into the building through an unlocked roof fire hatch before the five burglaries and his arrest.

Lynch was taken into custody without incident and charged with five counts each of burglary, misdemeanor destruction of private property, and grand larceny.

He is being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center without bond.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.