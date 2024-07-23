Partly Cloudy 69°

One Hatch, Five Stores: Burglar Caught On Video Breaking Into Mount Vernon Plaza, Police Say

A shifty 22-year-old suspect who broke into the Mount Vernon Plaza in Fairfax County through an unsecured fire hatch was arrested after being spotted by an eagle-eyed employee, police say.

Gabriel Lynch

 Photo Credit: Fairfax County Police
Zak Failla
Gabrial Lynch, who has no fixed address, is facing a host of charges after a worker monitoring the inner office video footage spotted him in action in the 7600 block of Richmond Highway in Hybla Valley.

Members of the Fairfax County Police Department were alerted to the incident, and Lynch was caught in the shopping center with stolen items, which were taken from five stores.

According to police, Lynch was able to get into the building through an unlocked roof fire hatch before the five burglaries and his arrest.

Lynch was taken into custody without incident and charged with five counts each of burglary, misdemeanor destruction of private property, and grand larceny.

He is being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center without bond.

