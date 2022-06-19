Fairfax Schools Employee Shot In Head Memorial Day In DC Dies

A 29-year-old Fairfax, VA schools employee died weeks after being robbed and shot in the head in Washington DC on Memorial Day, according to police and those who loved him.

Christian Gabriel Monje "was viciously attacked over something that has no value in life," according to a GoFundMe launched by Paola Monje in his memory. "He was robbed of his personal belongings and then shot in the head."

The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. on Monday, May 30, in the 1700 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Metropolitan police said. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported Monje to an area hospital, where he died on Thursday, June 16, police said.

"You would ask yourself, how do you survive a shot to your head?" the campaign reads. "Christian survived a bullet hole to his head and fought for his LIFE.

"Christian was a FIGHTER! He beat all the odds to stay ALIVE. He was in the hospital for 17 days fighting for life until God called for his most beautiful angel Christ-an Gabriel. He passed away June 16th, 2022 at 5:55 pm in George Washington University Hospital."

Monje loved to cook and referred to himself as Chef Dembow, his loved ones say. He had a dream of rolling out his own food truck with his logo, and was passionate about teaching his nephew, Roman, how to cook.

"If someone were ever in need, Christian would be there for them," the GoFundMe reads. "He would reach out to extend his help in anyway he could. Christian had a heart of gold; he always put others before himself.

"If you knew Christian, you knew he loved music, the ocean, and the outdoors, but overall his family."

