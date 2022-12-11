Driver Was Heading To Work When He Died In Fairfax Crash: Family

The 19-year-old driver killed in a Fairfax County crash last week was on his way to work, those who knew him said.

David Mendez Hernandez was driving a 2007 Nissan 350Z northbound on Prosperity Avenue at a high rate of speed when he lost control and struck a tractor trailer around 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6, county police said.

Mendez Hernandez of Chantilly was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Detectives do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

"...While on his way to work our beloved Junior was involved in a fatal car accident, reads a GoFundMe page for the family. "At only 19 years old, his untimely death has shocked and shaken our family."

The page had raised more than $16,000 as of Sunday, Dec. 11.

Click here to donate.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.