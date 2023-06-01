Fair 82°

Nicholas Pollnow Of Fredericksburg Dies, 28

Nicholas Pollnow for Fredericksburg died on May 28, 2023. He was 28 years old.

Nick Pollnow
Nick Pollnow Photo Credit: Nick Pollnow Facebook
Nicholas' obituary remembers him as "an avid swimmer, gifted basketball and soccer player, and a pool and foosball shark.

"...Nicholas was above all, a kind soul who wished the best for everyone he met and made every person whose life he touched immeasurably better."

Services will be on Friday, June 2 at Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service. A funeral mass is scheduled for Saturday, June 3 at Saint Patrick Catholic Church.

Click here for service details and to read Nicholas Pollnow's complete obituary.

