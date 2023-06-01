Nicholas Pollnow Of Fredericksburg Dies, 28

Nicholas' obituary remembers him as "an avid swimmer, gifted basketball and soccer player, and a pool and foosball shark.
"...Nicholas was above all, a kind soul who wished the best for everyone he met and made every person whose life he touched immeasurably better."
Services will be on Friday, June 2 at Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service. A funeral mass is scheduled for Saturday, June 3 at Saint Patrick Catholic Church.
Click here for service details and to read Nicholas Pollnow's complete obituary.
