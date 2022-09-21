Virginia Man Charged With Assaulting US Capitol Police Officer With Metal Barricade On Jan. 6

A pair of suspects from Virginia and Maryland became the 869th and 870th insurrectionists to be arrested and charged for their roles in the Jan. 6 riot at the US Capitol last year.

Springfield, Virginia resident Joseph Brody, 23, and Halethorpe, Maryland resident Paul Ewald Lovley, 23, were among five to be arrested by investigators, the Department of Justice announced on Wednesday, Sept. 21.

Others charged:

Thomas Carey, 21, of Pittsburg;

Gabriel Chase, 22, of Gainesville, Florida;

Jon Lizak, 21, of Cold Spring Harbor, New York.

Brody faces the harshest punishment for allegedly assaulting police during the riot, though the five all conspired to storm the Capitol.

Brody was charged with felony counts of:

Assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers;

Causing bodily injury;

Interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder;

Obstruction of an official proceeding.

The other four are facing misdemeanor charges following their arrests over the past week, according to the DOJ.

Federal prosecutors said that the five men communicated with one another in advance of Jan. 6, 2021, and eventually illegally entered the Capitol as a group at approximately 2:15 on the day of the insurrection.

It is alleged that the group moved throughout multiple levels, corridors, and rooms of the building, including the office and conference room of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Brody also allegedly entered the floor of the US Senate Chamber, where he filmed or photographed the desks of US senators.

After approximately 35 minutes, the group exited the building and moved to the north end of the Capitol, where they witnessed the breach of the North Door, prosecutors said.

Brody allegedly assisted another person in the mob in using a metal barricade against a US Capitol Police officer, knocking the officer back as he attempted to secure the North Door.

Brody and Chase also participated in the destruction of media equipment, according to investigators.

“In the 20 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 870 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the US Capitol, including over 265 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement,” prosecutors said. “The investigation remains ongoing.”

The complete complaint charging the five from the Department of Justice can be found here.

