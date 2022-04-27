Contact Us
Virginia Home With Basement Squatter Sells For $805,000

Annie DeVoe
The Mantua listing in Fairfax went viral after the social media account Zillow Gone Wild posted a video detailing the description of the home—including the basement dweller. Photo Credit: BrightMLS via Zillow

A Virginia home that comes with an unconventional twist has been taken off the market.

The Mantua listing in Fairfax went viral after the social media account Zillow Gone Wild posted a video detailing the description of the home — including the basement dweller.

The description of the home on Zillow explained that there would be no access to the lower level walk-out basement, due to a squatter living there that would be expected to come with the house.

The basement dweller convinced the elderly seller to allow her to stay after cleaning his home three years ago, and never left or paid rent, the the New York Post reports citing listing agent Zinta K. Rodgers-Rickert, of RE/MAX Gateway.

The family of the elderly seller hoped to sell the home before the seller died because he did not have a will and they could not afford a lawyer to work on an eviction, Rodgers-Ricket added.

The 1962 home which was listed for $800,000 sold for $5000 over asking less than a week after the listing went up, according to Zillow records. Records show that the last purchase of the home was for $316,000 in 1997. 

