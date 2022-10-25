Virginia Family Looking For New Dog Reunites With Old Dog At Shelter

A Virginia family had a heartwarming reunion with their old dog while looking to adopt a new dog.

The tight-knit group had been looking for a new pet but just hadn't felt a connection yet.

But, when they went to the Fairfax County Animal Shelter, they were met with an unexpected surprise.

"As they were leaving, one of the kids noticed the pictures of more available dogs… and suddenly there was a connection, because one of our dogs looked just like their last dog," the shelter wrote in Friday, Oct. 21 Facebook post.

After getting a closer look, the family realized it was their dog, who had gone missing in another county a while back.

The family said they looked everywhere, but didn’t think he could've made it this far away.

"Soldier, whose real name is Dante, was absolutely overjoyed to see his family. Lots of jumping and whining and tail wags, running from person to person as if to confirm that yes, they were REAL and they were here to take him HOME again," reads the post.

"Maybe this was the universe not letting them feel a connection with any other dog, because Dante was still waiting for them."

