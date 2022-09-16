The Confederacy Falls Again: Fairfax County Moving Forward With Highway Name Changes

The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors voted to change two highway names that are tied to the confederacy.

After a nine to one vote, Lee highway and Lee-Jackson highway will now be called Route 29 and Route 50, respectively. This vote came after a year's worth of work from the Confederate Names Task Force of Fairfax County.

The only person who voted against the plans to rename the highways was the board's sole Republican supervisor, Pat Herrity. He allegedly did not believe the names were a large concern of the community.

The county will have to spend about $1.4 million to update over 230 road signs.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.