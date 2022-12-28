Suspect ID'd After Abducting Hostage During 12-Hour Standoff In Herndon, Police Say

New information has been released by police in Virginia following a 12-hour standoff with a barricaded suspect who took a hostage overnight.

Paul Graves, 66, of Herndon, surrendered himself to police shortly after 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, but not after putting investigators through the paces during a lengthy incident that began late on Tuesday night that required intervention from multiple police agencies.

The incident began late on Tuesday, Dec. 27 in the 700 block of Hemlock Court in Herndon when Graves barricaded himself in a local home with a weapon along with a hostage.

According to police, at nearly midnight on Tuesday night, officers from the department reported that the hostage had been safely removed from the home, though Graves remained barricaded inside for hours.

The incident stretched out through the morning, with Virginia State Police tactical units, a SWAT team, and negotiators from Fairfax County called in to help persuade Graves to leave the home, which he eventually did at 8:47 a.m. on Tuesday without further incident.

He was evaluated and treated by paramedics at the scene before being transported to Reston Hospital for treatment of minor injuries that were not sustained during the barricade incident, according to police.

Graves was charged with:

Felony abduction;

Felony use of a firearm in the commission of a felony;

Felony shooting in an occupied building.

Herndon Parkway was closed for hours during the negotiation but was reopened to traffic shortly before 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

