Serious Motorcycle Crash Shuts Local Streets In Charlottesville (DEVELOPING)

Annie DeVoe
A serious motorcycle crash closed local streets in Charlottesville on Monday, May, 2 according to initial and unconfirmed reports. 

The crash happened on Rio Road near Mall Drive in Charlottesville(Albemarle County) around 10:45 a.m., authorities said. 

Motorists can expect delays due to the crash, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

The northbound left shoulder and left lane are closed, and all south lanes are closed. All southbound traffic is being detoured.

Delays are expected through 12 pm according to the Albermarle County Police Department.

This is a developing story, check back for more. 

