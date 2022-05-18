Possible Measles Exposure Reported In Northern Virginia

Doctors are warning people in Loudoun and Fairfax counties of a potential measles outbreak.

An unvaccinated child recently took a trip out of the country and contracted the virus before returning to the area, the Virginia Department of Health said.

The child was at Kaiser Permanente Ashburn Medical Center in Ashburn on May 13 from 2 to 5 p.m. And at Inova Fairfax Hospital in Falls Church for several hours on Sunday, May 15, and Monday, May 16, the news release said.

Outside of these times and locations, the risk to the community is low, the VDH said.

Anyone who is not vaccinated against the measles or has never had a case of the virus may be at risk. If you believe you were exposed at the Fairfax location, call 202-851-9616. If you think you were exposed at the Loudoun County hospital call 703-737-8300.

If you have received two doses of the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine you are not at risk, the health department said.

Measles symptoms usually appear in two stages, the health department said. In the first days, patients will have a fever of higher than 101 degrees, a runny nose, water eyes, and a cough. At the third to seventh day, a rash will appear on the face and spread across the body.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.