Contact Us
Fairfax Daily Voice serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church
Return to your home site

Menu

Fairfax Daily Voice serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church

Nearby Sites

  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
  • Alexandria
  • Arlington
  • Loudon
    serves Ashburn, Brambleton, Broadlands, Cascades, Landsowne, Leesburg, South Riding, Sterling, Stone Ridge & Sugarland Run
  • Prince William
    serves Buckhall, Bull Run, Dale City, Gainesville, Lake Ridge, Leesylvania, Linton Hall, Montclair & Woodbridge
  • Stafford
    serves Aquia Harbour, Boswell's Corner, Brooke, Falmouth, Ferry Farms, Garrisonville, Hartwood, Quantico Base, Roseville, Southern Gateway & Stafford
News

Popular Virginia Doughnut Shop Named Among Best In America

Annie DeVoe
Email me Read More Stories
Sweet treats from Sugar Shack Donuts
Sweet treats from Sugar Shack Donuts Photo Credit: eatofmyheart Instagram

A popular Virginia doughnut shop has been named among the best in America by Feast and Field.

Sugar Shack was named to Feast and Field's list of the Top 25 Donut Shops in the US.

Sugar Shack was launched in 2015 when its owners identified a need “for a new type of donut spot that offered more vibrant and funky flavors,” according to Feast and Field.

"Our restaurant specializes in handmade donuts, locally roasted coffee, craft burgers, and more. Most of what we offer is vegan or has a vegan alternative and we also offer gluten-free foods," states the Sugar Shack website. 

For those weary of getting a vegan donut alternative, Sugar Shack says most customers don't even realize the products are vegan, as reported in the Feast and Field article. 

Along with donuts, Sugar Shack's website offers a full menu of meal options from pizza, to burgers and vegan "chikin". They have locations in Richmond and Chesterfield. 

For the full list of the Top 25 Donut Shops in the USA, click here.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.