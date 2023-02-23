Police ID Designer Sunglass Thief Killed In Officer-Involved Shooting Outside Tysons Corner

A pair of designer sunglasses led to the fatal officer-involved shooting in Fairfax County outside of the Tysons Corner Shopping Center earlier this week, according to Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis.

Washington, DC resident Timothy McCree Johnson, 37, who police say has a lengthy history with law enforcement, was shot and killed on Wednesday, Feb. 22 by officers as he attempted to run from Nordstrom after stealing the shades.

At approximately 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, officers from the Tyson Urban Team assigned to the shopping center were advised by an asset protection agent at Nordstroms that Johnson allegedly stole the sunglasses. As officers approached, an anti-theft alarm was activated at the store and a police pursuit was launched.

Officials said that Johnson proceeded to run through the parking garage, across a parking lot, and into a wooded area as responding officers ordered him to get on the ground. Johnson failed to comply, and a uniformed and plain clothes officer both fired shots, striking Johnson in the chest once.

Aid was immediately rendered until Fairfax County Fire and Rescue personnel arrived to take Johnson to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The officers involved in the shooting have been identified as a seven-year and an eight-year veteran of the department. Both have been placed on restricted duty status pending the outcome of the criminal and an administrative investigation.

Neither officer was injured in the incident. Officials said that it is unclear if the suspect was armed.

The police chief made note during a news conference on Wednesday night that the officers involved in the shooting were wearing body cameras, which he believes will be crucial into the investigation into the shooting, which he admitted could face potential public scrutiny, the same others across the country have at times.

“Our uniformed Fairfax County Police Officer was absolutely wearing a body camera, and it will be crucial to our understanding about what happened, but also for the community as well,” Davis said. “We will share footage of the incident (within 30 days).”

During the conference following the shooting, Davis said that the popular shopping center, which sees millions of visitors from throughout the region each year, is still a safe haven and destination spot in Fairfax County.

“So many people come through this area every day, and it is a destination location not only for Fairfax County residents, but for Washingtonians and beyond, so I know how important it is,” he said. “The location remains an absolutely safe destination for shoppers, or people going to dinner, or seeking entertainment.”

