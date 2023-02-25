Passenger Dies Month After DUI Crash In Fairfax County, Police Say

Police say that an Annandale man has died at a Virginia hospital nearly a month after being involved in a crash with a drunk driver in Fairfax County.

Bayron Hernandez Castellanos, 27 died following a crash last month with an allegedly intoxicated family member who failed to negotiate a U-turn while behind the wheel in Annandale.

Shortly before 2:15 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, officials say that Jamie Hernandez Castellanos, 29, was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado when the driver attempted to make a U-turn at Little River Turnpike near John Marr Drive.

The driver lost control of the truck, struck a tree and light post before ultimately coming to rest.

Both were taken to the hospital for injuries originally to be non-life-threatning, and the driver was charged with driving under the influence and without a license.

This week, detectives in Fairfax County were advised that Bayron died at the hospital from his injuries sustained in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Officials said that investigators are consulting and coordinating with the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney to determine if Jamie Hernandez Castellanos will face additional charges.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.