New Silver Line Stations Not Quite Ready For Passengers

Hopeful commuters ready to hop a ride on the Silver Line from one of the new stations will be disappointed when they realize those stops are not open yet despite how it looks.

The lights are on, but you're not allowed in — yet.

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority is asking residents to be patient as they continue testing and final prep work at several new stations along Phase 2 of the rail line.

The 11.5-mile extension includes stops at Reston Town Center, Herndon, Innovation Center, Dulles International Airport, Loudoun Gateway, and Ashburn.

“We understand that the stations, support structures and other areas may appear interesting, but we are asking that everyone comply with signs, barricades and other restrictions around the Silver Line station construction sites," said project spokesperson Marcia McAllister said in a news release.

Delays have plagued the Silver Line's expansion for years and there is still no firm date of when those new stations will open. Leaders hoped to cut the ribbons in July, but those plans were put on hold as more testing is needed, reports said. Rail officials plan to open the new stops sometime later this year.

They ask everyone to stay out of those stations until then.

