Negotiators Coaxed Barricade Suspect With Doughnuts During 36-Hour Standoff

In exchange for doughnuts, negotiators were able to get Brittany Copeland to throw out the magazine inside of her semiautomatic pistol during a 36-hour standoff that brought Richmond Highway to a halt up until her surrender on Thursday, March 30.

Police are detailing the negotiation tactics and the events that led up to the barricade situation in Fairfax County, VA.

Officers were called to the scene by a victim reported missing out of Laurel, MD on Tuesday, March 28. That victim told authorities she'd been abducted, Chief Kevin Davis said during a press briefing Thursday, March 30. That's when police approached Copeland in a Jeep, who engaged in a low-speed pursuit on Richmond Highway.

Copeland stopped the car and pointed a handgun at her head, which she did several more times throughout the standoff, Davis said. During the barricade, Copeland repeatedly tried to plead her case with negotiators, and saying that she and the victim had an amicable relationship, Davis said.

Laurel police had warrants on file for Copeland, including kidnapping, home invasion assault, burglary, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, possession of a handgun and more. In Fairfax County, Copeland was charged with two counts of abduction and various weapons offenses.

In the moments leading up to her surrender, negotiators told Copeland they were there to help and not there to hurt her, the chief said.

"At times, Copeland was very emotional," Davis said. "[Responders] were trying to calm her nerves and get her to understand things could come to a peaceful resolution."

Click here to watch Chief Davis' briefing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

