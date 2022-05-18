Manassas Boy, 7, Injured In Hit-and-Run Crash

Police are searching for the driver of a gold SUV that struck a 7-year-old on Tuesday afternoon, May 17, and then sped off.

The boy was playing near Academic Loop in Manassas just after 3 p.m. when he ran onto the road and into the SUV's path, WTOP reported. The driver allegedly paused for a moment before driving away.

Prince William County police didn't detail the boy's injuries, but officers told the news station that he's expected to make a full recovery. Police are investigating the hit-and-run.

Click here for more from WTOP.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.