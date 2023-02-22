Here's What We Know About The Fatal Fairfax County Officer-Involved Shooting At Tysons Corner

A “man known very well to law enforcement” who has a violent criminal history died at an area hospital after being shot by officers as he attempted to evade a shoplifting arrest at the Tysons Corner Shopping Center in Fairfax County on Wednesday night.

Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said late on Wednesday, Feb. 22 that a man struck during an officer-involved shooting has died from his injuries after taking officers on an approximate quarter-mile pursuit.

The department was notified of a theft in progress by loss prevention officers at the shopping center at approximately 7 p.m. on Wednesday, who were able to direct police to the suspect, who then fled on foot when a plain-clothes and uniformed officer approached.

Davis said that the suspect - described only as “an adult male” who he intimated would be familiar to the media - led the officers to a small wooded area where there were thick trees and brush, where he would ultimately be shot.

Both officers discharged their weapons. They were described as “veteran officers,” but have not been identified by investigators. It is unclear how many times the man was struck.

Neither officer was injured in the incident. Officials said that it is unclear if the suspect was armed.

The suspect was rushed to an area hospital after being treated at the scene, but he later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on Wednesday night.

Davis says that detectives are holding the scene for the rest of Wednesday night, until they can get “significant daylight” to continue the investigation and search for evidence.

“We don’t know what we don’t know right now. We know our officers discharged their firearms and hit him at least one time … There will be clearer answers in the coming days,” he said. “We’re going to go over every inch to get every piece of evidence to get down exactly what happened tonight.

“We have to examine every square inch of not only the foot chase, which lasted about a quarter-mile, but the entire area. We’re going to conduct a very thorough crime scene investigation."

The police chief made note that the officers involved in the shooting were wearing body cameras, which he believes will be crucial into the investigation into the shooting, which he admitted could face potential public scrutiny, the same others across the country have at times.

“Our uniformed Fairfax County Police Officer was absolutely wearing a body camera, and it will be crucial to our understanding about what happened, but also for the community as well,” Davis said. “We will share footage of the incident (within 30 days).”

During a press conference on Wednesday night following the shooting, Davis said that the popular shopping center, which sees millions of visitors from throughout the region each year, is still a safe haven and destination spot in Fairfax County.

“So many people come through this area every day, and it is a destination location not only for Fairfax County residents, but for Washingtonians and beyond, so I know how important it is,” he said. “The location remains an absolutely safe destination for shoppers, or people going to dinner, or seeking entertainment.”

