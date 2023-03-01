'He Had This Demons': Thief Killed In Tysons Corner Police Shooting Remembered

While Timothy Johnson had his demons, he certainly did not deserve to die over a pair of sunglasses, those who knew him said.

The 37-year-old Washington DC resident was killed by police officers as he fled from them outside of the Tysons Corner Shopping Center last month, Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davi said.

"Tim wasn't perfect. He suffered from personal demons and mental health issues," reads a GoFundMe campaign launched by Fairfax County NAACP President Michelle Leete. "But Tim certainly didn't deserve to die over sunglasses stolen from a department store."

A father of two, Johnson was being remembered as a "creative spirit" with a passion for clothing design. More than $4,800 had been raised on the campaign as of Wednesday, March 1.

At approximately 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22, officers from the Tyson Urban Team assigned to the shopping center were advised by an asset protection agent at Nordstroms that Johnson allegedly stole the sunglasses. As officers approached, an anti-theft alarm was activated at the store and a police pursuit was launched.

Officials said that Johnson proceeded to run through the parking garage, across a parking lot, and into a wooded area as responding officers ordered him to get on the ground. Johnson failed to comply, and a uniformed and plain clothes officer both fired shots, striking Johnson in the chest once.

Aid was immediately rendered until Fairfax County Fire and Rescue personnel arrived to take Johnson to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The officers involved in the shooting have been identified as a seven-year and an eight-year veteran of the department. Both have been placed on restricted duty status pending the outcome of the criminal and an administrative investigation.

Neither officer was injured in the incident. Officials said that it is unclear if the suspect was armed.

The police chief made note during a news conference on Wednesday night that the officers involved in the shooting were wearing body cameras, which he believes will be crucial into the investigation into the shooting, which he admitted could face potential public scrutiny, the same others across the country have at times.

Click here to donate.

