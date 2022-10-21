Former Norfolk State Basketball Player Charged In Beating Death Of Twin Baby

The mother of a 7-week-old infant who was beaten to death and a twin who was critically injured three years ago this week has been charged in connection with the case, authorities announced.

Raeshonn Corbo, a 30-year-old former Norfolk State University basketball player living in northern New Jersey, was charged with first-degree aggravated manslaughter, aggravated assault and child endangerment.

The children’s father, Jonathan Melendez, has been awaiting trial on similar charges.

Corbo was taken into custody on Thursday, Oct. 20, after a grand jury in Hackensack returned an indictment accusing her of sharing responsibility, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Friday.

Authorities at the time said Corbo brought little Knox Robert and Halo River to Hackensack University Medical Center on Oct. 23, 2019 with leg, clavicle and rib fractures, as well as head trauma that included brain bleeding.

The injuries were caused sometime after the boy and girl were born in early September, investigators said.

The infant who died had been unresponsive, had bleeding on the brain and was initially listed in critical condition, Musella said at the time. The baby died the next day.

Melendez, a television production worker, had lived with Corbo in a subsidized apartment on West Passaic Street, law enforcement sources said.

Detectives said he told them during a six-hour interview that he may have “squeezed [the infants] too hard” because they’d been “crying too much,” documents on file in Superior Court in Hackensack show.

Corbo, who is unemployed, had been a star basketball player at Paramus Catholic High School more than a decade ago. She went on to play at Norfolk State University in Virginia.

She remained held in the Bergen County Jail on Friday while awaiting a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

