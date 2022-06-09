Contact Us
News

Fairfax County Students Invent Automated Walker In Aim To Treat Parkinson's Symptoms

AJ Goldbloom
Kaavya Karthikeyan and Akanksha Tibrewala
Kaavya Karthikeyan and Akanksha Tibrewala Photo Credit: Kaavya Karthikeyan and Akanksha Tibrewala's Social Media Pages

Two young women from Fairfax County have worked together to create an ingenious device to treat symptoms of Parkinson's disease, WJLA said.

Kaavya Karthikeyan and Akanksha Tibrewala, best friends and classmates at Chantilly High School, invented an automated walker to assist people with Parkinson's and those who struggle to walk, the website said.

Two years ago, inspired by Tibrewala's great-grandmother who had Parkinson's disease, the two students began the project after notificing there were no automated walkers for people with disabilities, reports said.

The two girls are both passionate about biomedical engineering and have offered local patients the chance to test out the walking aid they designed, WJLA reported.

Click here for WJLA's story about these remarkable young women. 

