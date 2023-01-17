Fairfax County School Board Hopeful Pretends To Be Parent Of Transgender Kid To Clinic (AUDIO)

A Fairfax County School Board candidate reportedly isn’t backing down after he lied about being the parent of a transgender child to the Inova Pride Clinic in a seeming attempt to create a link between the district and the clinic.

In a video he proudly posted on social media, Republican Jeff Hoffman recorded himself lying about his identity to the clinic, which provides services and medical care for the transgendered community.

“I used to say I have a beautiful boy … I’m the stepfather … but he’s going through, I call it a focus group at his school within the local Virginia community in Fairfax County,” the School Board hopeful fibbed about. “We talked to some of his teachers and staff, and his biological father is not familiar with what’s going on, so we’re trying to arrange an appointment.”

Hoffman went on to say that he “wants to help (his) now little girl Sammy” before making inappropriate implications tying the school and clinic together in an attempt to bait the caller on the other end.

Some members of the community were not pleased by Hoffman's actions, which he refuses to back away from.

He copped to the incident to NBC Washington, stating that he lied about having a transgender child to milk information about the clinic, stating that he didn’t like that there is a clinic in the same hospital system his children were born in that provides general affirming care for minors

