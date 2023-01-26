Drug Dealer Who Conspired With Wife To Sell Deadly Drugs In VA Gets Nine Years In Prison

Federal officials announced that a man who flooded parts of Virginia with deadly fentanyl and methamphetamine while conspiring with his wife and two others will spend nearly a decade behind bars.

Fahid Rashid, 32, of Culpeper, was sentenced this week to nine years in federal prison for his role in a drug distribution ring that sold multiple kilograms of meth and thousands of counterfeit pills containing fentanyl, according to officials.

Prosecutors say that beginning in June 2020 and continuing through April 2021, Rashid and his cohorts used multiple addresses in Culpeper, Spotsylvania, Fairfax, and elsewhere in Virginia as their home base to traffic kilos of meth and the pills laced with the deadly drug.

Through a joint investigation involving local, county, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, the four were identified as suspects and their drug distribution ring was broken up.

In November last year, Rashid pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to distribute and possession with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and 40 grams of fentanyl, and one count of distributing methamphetamine.

In December 2022, Akhter Ahmed, 30, of Fredericksburg, and Rashid’s wife, Kahlisah Zuma Khan, 31, pleaded guilty to drug conspiracy charges. Ahmed got 45 months, while Khan was sentenced to 46 months in prison.

