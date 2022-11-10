Community Speaks Out After Adults Caught Cyberbullying Virginia Students Over Protest

Social media reared its ugly head once again as some school board members in Virginia are now calling for an investigation into reported cyberbullying of some students online.

In Spotsylvania, there has been a vociferous vocal outcry from some members of the community at a board meeting on Monday, Oct. 10, after some instancing of bullying was unearthed by social media sleuths.

An account dubbed “Spotsy Parent For Public Education” shared several of the messages with were disseminated online depicting adults targeting students who align with the LGBTQ community.

The cyberbullying came after a video was shared online by The Spotsy Wire of a student protest regarding Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin's rollback of transgender students’ rights.

One commenter shared on Facebook included a man referring to “queers” as “weirdos we don’t need in (Spotsylvania.).

Others took shots at the students’ appearance, thoughts, and some called for the cops to intervene.

“Maybe he got his period so he identified as a woman” Facebook user Susan Purks posted in response to one comment."

Despite the vitriol, several social media users did reach out to defend the students, though the backlash to the protest was swift and loud.

“I am in the process of pulling video clips of various speakers from last night,” ‘Spotsy Parent For Public Education posted. “Because of the recent online bullying by some parents of Spotsylvania students, I will not be posting video(s) of minors speaking even with their parent’s consent.

“It’s a shame because there were a couple (of) amazing student speakers. Hopefully soon the online bullies will learn that students should be off limits.”

The board voted unanimously to denounce the recent cyberbullying and plans a formal proclamation next month, according to NBC Washington.

