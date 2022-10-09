Contact Us
Fairfax Daily Voice
2 Women Killed In Virginia RV Crash, Driver Charged: Police

Cecilia Levine
Lenisha Simon
Lenisha Simon Photo Credit: nishatashaye Instagram

Two women traveling in an RV died in a rash involving a tractor trailer on Interstate 66 this week in Virginia, authorities said.

Ifreke E. Inyang, 25, of Houston, Texas, was charged with reckless driving after the Winnebago RV he was operating struck the eastbound trailer near milepost 16 around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8 in Fauquier County, State Police said.

The RV went off the road, through a guardrail and down an embankment, killing 39-year-old Lenisha T. Simon and 24-year-old Brenda M. Oyervides, both of Houston, VSP said.

Another RV passenger, a woman from Louisiana, was airlifted with critical injuries. Inyan suffered minor injuries and was charged.

Simon's Instagram page shows she was a fashion designer.

