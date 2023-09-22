New Fairfax Vietnamese Restaurant Getting Rave Reviews

Green Basil — Dimsum & Pho had big shoes to fill, as it replaced Viet House at 11216 Main St. in Fairfax. The soft opening was last week.

As of Friday, Sept. 22, it had 4.9 stars on Yelp, and nine rave reviews.

"Sparkling clean, modern decor," one person write. "Warm, very attentive service."

"This was a nice little hole in the wall," another said. "I enjoyed when I first walked in how clean everything was. The menu was easy to read and order from.

"The servers were insanely kind and explained any meals that I had questions about."

Must-try items include the Thai iced tea, summer rolls, and rare beef pho.

Green Basil Fairfax, 11216 Main St., Fairfax

