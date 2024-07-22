Motorcyclist Forced To Swerve Into Shoulder Fired Shots At Driver's Car In Stafford: Sheriff

Deputies were called at around 12:15 a.m. on July 21 to the intersection of Warrenton Road and Village Parkway, where there reports of shots fired with a vehicle struck at least twice.

According to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office, the driver was on Warrenton Road near the intersection, when he noticed a motorcycle in front of him.

The driver said that he merged into the left lane, forcing the motorcyclist to swerve onto the shoulder before the two came to a a red light near the intersection.

At that point, investigators say that the biker got off, approached the victim, but before words could be exchanged, the light turned green, the driver sped off, at which point two "pops" could be heard, and when he got home, he found two bullet holes in the back of his car.

No injuries were reported.

The motorcyclist was described as wearing a black and white motorcycle jacket with a white helmet, and the bike was only described as being a sports bike.

