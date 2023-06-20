Motorcyclist, 37, Dies After Running Red Light, Hitting Minivan On Fairfax County Parkway

Dominique Hunt-Brown, of Springfield was heading south on the Fairfax County Parkway in Reston, when he ran a red light and struck a minivan turning left from Sunset Hills Road around 7:55 p.m. Saturday, June 17, Fairfax County police said.

Hunt-Brown was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Detectives continue to investigate to determine whether speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact our Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.