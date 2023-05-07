Motorcyclist, 22, Killed In Lorton Crash Was 'Nothing Shy Of Amazing,' Loved Ones Say

Carrington Fitzgerald was heading south on Richmond Highway while a Honda Accord driver was stopped in the left turn lane at Burnch Crest Way in Lorton, attempting to make a U-turn around 5:10 p.m., Fairfax County police said.

As the driver attempted to make a U-turn to go southbound on Richmond Highway, the motorcycle collided with the vehicle, and Fitzgerald was ejected from his 2009 Kawasaki.

He was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver of the Accord was treated for minor injuries.

Detectives do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash, but continue to investigate to determine if speed was a factor.

A GoFundMe launched in Fitzgerald's memory remembered him as "nothing short of an amazing soul.

"He loved cars, motorcycles, and spending time with his friends and family. He lived up to his name in every way as he made his way through life caring for and helping those he came across in one way or another."

The campaign, launched by Ginny Shannon, is intended to raised funds for a funeral service. The page had raised more than $5,100 as of Sunday evening, Ma 7.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact our Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (1-866-411-8477).

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.