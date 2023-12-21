Minors Turn Themselves In For Fatal Fairfax County Shooting, Police Say

On Tuesday, Dec. 12, officers from the Fairfax County Police Department were called to investigate a midday shooting in the 5300 block of Harbor Court Drive in Franconia, though they were unable to find any victims or shooters at the time, officials said.

Witnesses advised officers that they could hear a gunshot, then spotted an armed person fleeing in the area of a black Dodge Charger.

Less than an hour after the report of gunshots, police say that a black Dodge Charger arrived at an area hospital, where Bryant Anthony Gillis, 23, was suffering from a gunshot wound believed to be related to the shooting.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The initial investigation determined that a friend who was with Gillis at the time of the shooting drove him to the hospital, and the incident is not believed to have been a random act.

On Thursday, Dec. 21, less than two weeks after the shooting, the department announced that two juveniles turned themselves in to Arlington Police, who took them to Fairfax County, where they were charged.

One minor was charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and the other with "principal in the second degree" for being an accomplice.

Both are being held at the Juvenile Detention Center in Fairfax County.

