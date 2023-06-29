Megan Eftink, 27, Killed In Spotsylvania Crash Mourned As 'Free Spirit'

Megan Eftink is believed to have drifted from 10509 Tidewater Trail onto the "very soft shoulder" to the right, and overcorrected back onto the roadway and struck another vehicle around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21, the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office said in a release.

Eftink was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

She was not believed to have been wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and speed was believed to have been a factor, officials said.

The driver of the other vehicle was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Eftink, whose Facebook page says she's from Fredericksburg, was remembered in her obituary as a "free spirit who loved her family and friends fiercely."

"She fought many demons in her short life but never forgot to say 'I love you,'" her obit reads.

