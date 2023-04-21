Massive Search Launched For DC Woman Missing Since Easter Weekend

Concerns are mounting for a 32-year-old woman who has not been seen or heard from by friends and family in the Washington, DC area since Easter Sunday.

An alert was issued by the Metropolitan Police Department as they seek the public’s assistance in locating Danielle Moss, who was last seen on Sunday, April 9 in the 2300 block of Q Street SE and has not been heard from since.

The missing persons report was filed two days later on Tuesday, April 11.

Moss was described as being 5-foot-6 weighing approximately 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She has a light complexion and a red heart tattoo on her chest.

The case is now being investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department’s Youth and Family Services Division.

Anyone with information regarding Moss or her whereabouts has been asked to contact investigators by calling (202) 727-9099 or by sending the agency’s tip line a message at 50411.

