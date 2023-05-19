Mostly Cloudy 67°

Massive Search For Disappeared Student Closes Portion Of Shenandoah National Park (PHOTOS)

A search for 21-year-old Mateo Cobo Zevallos, whose vehicle was found in a parking lot near Shenandoah National Park earlier this week, remains ongoing.

Search for Mateo Zevallos in Shenandoah National Park.
Search for Mateo Zevallos in Shenandoah National Park. Photo Credit: VSP/Shenandoah National Park
Cecilia Levine
Photos show a rappel team descending on the park Thursday, May 18, four days after the George Mason University student was reported missing.

Following a hasty search Tuesday evening, Shenandoah activated a full-scale search operation early Wednesday. The following trails and adjacent areas are closed for search operations: Overall Run, Traces, Mathews Arm, Tuscarora, Beecher Ridge, and Thompson Hollow. Several parking areas are reserved for Search and Rescue (SAR) personnel.

Mateo was last seen leaving his home en route to school wearing gray sweatpants and a plaid flannel shirt. He is 5’9”, 190 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He may have been carrying a North Face backpack.

If anyone thinks they may have seen Mr. Zevallos, please call 540-999-3422.

