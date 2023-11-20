Marriott Murder: Police Name Suspect In Maryland Man's Falls Church Hotel Killing

The hunt was short lived for a man wanted in connection to the murder of Maryland native Charles Anthony Ashe, Jr., 44, at the Falls Church Marriott Fairview Park hotel in Merrifield on Sunday morning.

Police say that Hiep Van Vo, 43, was arrested in Maryland after his vehicle was located late on Sunday night in Gaithersburg outside an area home.

Vo was then tracked down and taken into custody outside of Giant on Flower Hill Way in Gaithersburg.

He is now being held in Montgomery County pending his extradition back to Fairfax County, where he will face charges that include:

Second-degree murder;

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony;

Felon in possession of a firearm.

According to a Fairfax County Police Department spokesperson, Fairfax County Fire and Rescue personnel happened to be at the hotel when the emergency call came in regarding Ashe, and they were able to quickly respond on Sunday morning.

However, it was already too late.

Ashe was rushed to an area hospital by first responders, where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators believe that Ashe and Vo knew each other, and Ashe entered the room Vo was in with four other people, at which point he got shot. No other injuries were reported.

The motive for the shooting remains unclear.

Ashe was able to get out of the hotel room and was carried by friends to the area of the elevator, where he was later found, and Vo fled the area.

The shooting was not a random act, police say, and there were drugs inside the hotel room, according to police.

